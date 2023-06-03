MS Dhoni is an inspiration for many upcoming cricketers and the respect that he commands in the Chennai Super Kings dressing room is almost legendary. Dhoni has been one of the most successful skippers in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he guided his side to a record-equalling fifth title by beating Gujarat Titans in the summit clash. In a video going viral on social media, Ruturaj Gaikwad can be seen interacting with Dhoni after the match and his fiancee Utkarsha Pawar touched Dhoni's feet as a show of respect before the skipper hugged both of them and had a long conversation.

Utkarsha (Mrs. Rutu) taking blessing of Dhoni . So Cute and Adorable🤌💕💞 pic.twitter.com/o5xH5RHMew — Sai Vamshi Patlolla (@sai_vamshi21) June 1, 2023

Dhoni successfully underwent a left knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, raising hopes of playing in the 17th edition of Indian Premier League next year. Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the final on Monday and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and had performed surgeries on a number of top Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.

"He will be discharged in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL," another source close to CSK management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

