The second T20I between West Indies and South Africa will be remembered for ages as the clash broke numerous records in the shortest format of the game. The match which was played at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday, recorded the highest successful run-chase by any team to date. Asked to bat first, West Indies toyed with the Proteas fielders as Johnson Charles smashed a 39-ball century and took the visitors to a whopping total of 258/5 in 20 overs. In return, the hosts turned the table upside down after Quinton de Kock smashed a century off just 44 balls as South Africa chased down the target with six wickets and seven balls remaining. Apart from this thrilling run-chase, one thing which won the hearts of all the fans around the world was when Rovman Powell risked himself and saved a boy from getting seriously hurt.

In the third over of South Africa's chase, De Kock played a shot towards the long-off boundary and Powell ran to stop it from going for a four. However, in the process, the West Indies skipper saw a boy, standing across the rope in the direction of the ball. Powell realised that in the attempt of stopping the ball, he will be ending up taking the boy along with him. Within a fraction of a second, Powell decided to let go of the ball and changed his direction, which resulted in him crashing onto the LED boards and sustaining minor bruises.

Rovman Powell, giving chase at full speed, has done extremely well not to completely wipe out these two kids #SAvWI pic.twitter.com/fNRVqkwg7n — Daniel (@DanSenior97) March 26, 2023

This lovely deed from the all-rounder won a lot of hearts and left everyone impressed. The match had to halt for a while as Powell needed some medications and later he was declared fit to play.

Coming to the match, Johnson Charles smashed a 39-ball century for the visitors as they posted an imposing 258 for five, the joint sixth-highest total in T20I.

However, Quinton de Kock responded with 100 from 44 balls, a maiden T20 century, while fellow opener Reeza Hendricks hit 68. Captain Aiden Markram (38) saw his side home with seven balls to spare.

The previous highest run chase was Bulgaria's 246 to beat Serbia in 2022 while Australia made 245 to beat New Zealand in 2018.

South Africa now hold the record for the highest-ever run chases in both ODI and T20I.

(With AFP Inputs)