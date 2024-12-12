Less than 24 hours after arriving in Brisbane, Team India began its preparations at the Gabba for the upcoming third Test against Australia, starting December 14. The players and support staff arrived in Brisbane on Wednesday following a heavy 10-wicket loss to the hosts in the second Test in Adelaide last week. The team wasted no time and had a couple of sessions in Adelaide after the pink-ball Test ended inside three days. The likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the main attractions from the nets on Thursday.

Sarfaraz Khan was also present in the nets at the Gabba, but his role was limited to retrieving balls. In viral pictures, which were posted by journalist Bharat Sundaresan, Sarfaraz was seen sitting behind the nets to collect the balls. Fans were quick to sympathise with fans, who felt that the young batter deserves to feature at some point in the series.

Here are some of the reactions:

Feel for Sarfaraz Khan. Was on top of the world after his ton in Bengaluru a month or so ago. Here he is sitting behind the net at the Gabba, watching the rest bat & retrieving balls that sneak underneath before finally getting his chance once the main guys are done #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/cPYeMsCmFQ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 12, 2024

Saddest part of this Indian team, few months ago Sarfaraz Khan was on top of the world after his first Test century



But now he is not even getting chances to bat in the nets, such a disappointing to see this picture#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Gy8QhFxBe2 — Sanno (@sh_scribe) December 12, 2024

From a ton in Bengaluru to waiting behind the nets at the Gabba, retrieving balls and waiting for his chance. Sarfaraz Khan's journey is a reminder of the grind behind the glory. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/i4TOHM5DVT — The Cricket Stories (@thecricstories) December 12, 2024

Sarfaraz is yet to play a Test outside India, despite boasting a decent record at home. He is yet to feature in the ongoing tour, and has hardly batted in the nets.

In the first Test, India preferred the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal after both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had miss the game in Perth.

Similarly, he had no place in the second game either as both Rohit and Gill returned to the XI. However, both fell cheaply in both innings.

So far, Sarfaraz has played 6 matches to date in his Test career and has scored 371 runs, with an average of 37.

The series currently stands on level terms at 1-1 after India won convincingly in the series opener in Perth, and Australia bounced back in an emphatic fashion to restore the parity with a 10-wicket triumph.

As the action heads to Brisbane, both teams will be eager to secure a lead before the final two Tests of the series between the fierce rivals.

(With ANI Inputs)