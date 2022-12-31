India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been receiving a lot of wishes from the entire world after he sustained injuries in a horrific car crash on Friday morning. Pant, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, crashed his Mercedes into a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old was fortunate enough that he managed his way out of the car before it caught fire. The entire nation is praying for the well-being of the cricketer but everyone should know where to draw a line.

Ever since the shocking news of Pant's accident came to light, many images and videos showing him in injured state are getting circulated on social media. India skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh came forward and called out the people who are sharing such posts.

"Shame on you for posting images and videos of someone who is hurt and unable to decide whether they want that out there. They have family and friends who were terribly affected by those images," Ritika wrote on her Instagram story.



Photo Credit: Instagram

Apart from her, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow also urged everyone to give privacy to Pant.

"Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he's stable and at the hospital! For now, I think now people should let him rest and recover in private!" tweeted Bairstow.

Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he's stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private! #RishabhPant — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) December 30, 2022

Pant suffered a ligament tear in his right knee and cuts above his forehead. DDCA director Shyam Sharma told NDTV that Pant has undergone a minor plastic surgery on forehead and is currently stable and out of danger.

"Rishabh Pant underwent a minor plastic surgery near his forehead. A 3-member DDCA team is reaching Dehradun in an hour. BCCI is constantly in touch with the doctors at Max Hospital and with Pant's family. He is currently stable and out of danger. We are yet to decide whether he needs to be shifted to Delhi or not," DDCA director Shyam Sharma told to NDTV on Saturday.

Pant narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

(With ANI Inputs)

