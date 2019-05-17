 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rohit Sharma's Perfect Getaway With "Partner In Crime". See Pics

Updated: 17 May 2019 14:00 IST

Rohit Sharma became the most successful captain in the history of IPL on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma shared some pictures from his trip to the Maldives. © Twitter @ImRo45

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to their record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in Hyderabad last Sunday, took some down time before flying out to participate in World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in England and Wales. Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share some pictures from his trip to the Maldives. The Indian vice-captain, who has been a busy man in the last few months, spent some quality time with his family, including his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaria. "Partner in crime for life never as zen as I am here in this part of the world. Perfect gateway," Rohit Sharma captioned one of the pictures. 

Kinda night you want after all the mayhem

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Lasith Malinga kept his nerve with the final delivery as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by one run as Rohit Sharma became the most successful captain in the history of the Indian T20 league.

Mumbai Indians won the IPL in 2013 and 2015 - both against Chennai Super Kings - and again in 2017 when they beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run.

Rohit Sharma has been a vital cog in India's limited overs set-up in the last few years and he is expected to replicate his stellar performances in the upcoming World Cup 2019. 

In 206 ODIs, Rohit Sharma has amassed 8,010 runs at an impressive average of 47.39. 

His illustrious ODI career consists of 22 centuries and 41 fifties. 

Moreover, Rohit Sharma is the only man to score three double centuries in ODIs. 

Indian cricket fans will be hoping that the explosive opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will on England pitches as Virat Kohli's unit start their campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their record fourth IPL title
  • Rohit Sharma has been a vital cog in India's limited overs set-up
  • Rohit Sharma is the only man to score three double centuries in ODIs
Related Articles
Yuzvendra Chahal Credits Seniors For His, Kuldeep Yadav
Yuzvendra Chahal Credits Seniors For His, Kuldeep Yadav's Good Recent Form
Kuldeep Yadav Credits MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli For India
Kuldeep Yadav Credits MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli For India's Good Showing In Recent Times
Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma Turn Into Rappers After Mumbai Indians
Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma Turn Into Rappers After Mumbai Indians' IPL Triumph
"Who Cares About Purple, Orange Cap, We Got Trophy": Mahela Jayawardene Rousing Speech After IPL Triumph
"Who Cares About Purple, Orange Cap, We Got Trophy": Mahela Jayawardene Rousing Speech After IPL Triumph
Forgot Title With Deccan Chargers, Will Cherish All Five, Says Record-Setter Rohit Sharma
Forgot Title With Deccan Chargers, Will Cherish All Five, Says Record-Setter Rohit Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.