The fans and experts were left confused during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia at The Oval as Rohit Sharma went for a DRS review but ultimately decided to opt out of it in a hilarious manner. On the final ball of the 97th over, the delivery from Mohammed Shami crashed into Alex Carey's stumps but the umpire gave it not-out. The India cricketers were not that convinced about whether the ball will hit the stumps but it looked like Rohit will go for a review. He was about to gesture but at the last moment, moved his hands to show that the ball would have missed the leg-stump.

Cheeky from Rohit Sharma to escape from the DRS review. pic.twitter.com/GFo5o5Lef9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 8, 2023

Earlier, Steve Smith completed his ton while Travis Head was able successful in crossing the 150-run mark. Australia were 327 for the loss of three wickets at the end of Day 1.

Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

(With PTI inputs)