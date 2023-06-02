As the Indian cricket team heads into the World Test Championship final against Australia, there are questions over the form of skipper Rohit Sharma. The Hitman had an ordinary season for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, prompting many to question if he can deliver in the title showdown against Australia. However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar doesn't feel Rohit's IPL form should even be considered as a worry as India gear up for the Test assignment.

Though Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs in the IPL, Rohit failed to contribute much to the cause with the bat. In 16 matches, the Hitman only scored 332 runs at an average of 20.75 and a strike-rate of 132.80. Manjrekar, however, remains unconcerned.

"Keep his IPL form aside because he looked out of form in the last IPL as well... we saw the amazing batting he did in the first Test match against Australia. I believe the stage of his career Rohit Sharma is in, Test cricket seems to be the most exciting format for him just like it has always been for Virat Kohli," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Getting into the technical aspects of Rohit's batting, Manjrekar said that Rohit's batting in the longest format of the game is almost 'faultless'.

"His batting has become almost faultless in Test cricket at the moment. There is just one problem we have seen in Test matches - he gets out while playing the pull shot at times. They have bowled him a short ball and kept a fielder there. That is an instinctive shot."

"If you see in ODI cricket, his pull shot is extremely interesting. His back lift doesn't come from the top, so that he can play the ball down. He has a very low back lift, he just picks up the ball and the bat then goes behind his back in the follow-through to give the power," he explained.

The WTC final will be held at the Oval, starting June 07.