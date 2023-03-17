As the Indian cricket team takes on Australia in the first ODI of the 3-match series, it is Hardik Pandya who has been alotted the team's baton as Rohit Sharma decided to give the game a miss due to family commitments. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn't reveal why exactly Rohit was giving the game a miss, it has now been learned that the personal commitment was the wedding of his brother-in-law. In fact, a video has also surfaced on social media where Rohit could be seen dancing at the wedding.

Rohit's dance moves have taken the internet by storm, with fans flooding the internet with their reactions.

Rohit Sharma's dance at his brother-in-law's marriage. pic.twitter.com/TTqalgeQH2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2023

"Hitman showing his best moves," wrote a person. But, that wasn't all, some even joked that Rohit's dance steps were a reflection of how he bats.

"His footwork here too was assured and graceful. Leg side was dominant though. Hands were close to the body, which is also good. Notice his head, it's still. Masterclass in sangeeth dancing," joked another person.

Rohit isn't a part of the first ODI against Australia but will be returning for the second and the third match.

Hardik Pandya, who is leading the team in Rohit's absence, won the toss and opted to field first in the first ODI.

Hardik said at the toss: We'll bowl first. It is a good track and dew factor will be there. We feel we will do well in the second innings. I got some time off, breaks are like gold dust for me so it gave me a chance to rest and improve. Playing for India every game and every format is important. With this being a WC year, the ODI format is important. We've gone with four quicks - Shardul, Shami, myself and Siraj. Two spinners in Jadeja and Kuldeep.

Here's a look at the two teams:

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami