India's defeat in the pink-ball Test against Australia hasn't sent shockwaves across the cricketing spectrum, but certain changes have been prescribed to Rohit Sharma and his team. India made three changes in the playing XI for the day-night Test, with Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin and the skipper coming in. Rohit, however, batted at the No. 6 spot, allowing KL Rahul to continue at the top after his prolific show in the Perth Test. However, Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar has urged Rohit to change that in the third Test.

Gavaskar, reflecting on India's defeat in the Adelaide Test, has urged Rohit to return to his opening spot, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, in Brisbane, sending Rahul to bat at the No. 5 or No. 6 spot.

"He should return to his regular spot. We should remember why Rahul had opened. He did that because Rohit Sharma was not available for the first Test," said Gavaskar on Sports Tak.

"Now I can understand why they kept him as an opener in the second Test, he had a 200-plus partnership with Jaiswal. But now that he couldn't score this Test, I feel Rahul should go back to No. 5 or No.6 and Rohit Sharma should open. If Rohit scores quickly in the beginning, then he can score a big century also later," he added.

Rohit, speaking to reporters in the post-match press conference, admitted that the batting unit crumbled against the pink-ball challenge. But, from the next match onwards, the team needs to take its chances.

"A disappointing week for us, we didn't play well, and Australia played better cricket than us and won the Test match. We failed to grab our opportunities. We didn't bat well enough, probably 30-40 runs short with the bat in the first innings. There were opportunities when Australia were batting and we failed to take those chances. When you miss those chances, it's never easy," Rohit had said in the press conference.