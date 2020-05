Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has been active on social media since the time India went under a complete lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The ace Indian batsman has been regularly sharing posts on his social media handles to keep his fans entertained. In his most recent Instagram story, Rohit shared an adorable picture of his daughter Samaira sitting near a window with many of her toys beside her. Rohit Sharma in the caption of the post wrote, "She ain't bored she got company". Rohit Sharma has been spending time with his family as all cricket tournaments have come to a halt much like other sports as the world fights against the coronavirus pandemic.