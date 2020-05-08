Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has been active on social media since the time India went under a complete lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic . The ace Indian batsman has been regularly sharing posts on his social media handles to keep his fans entertained. In his most recent Instagram story, Rohit shared an adorable picture of his daughter Samaira sitting near a window with many of her toys beside her. Rohit Sharma in the caption of the post wrote, "She ain't bored she got company". Rohit Sharma has been spending time with his family as all cricket tournaments have come to a halt much like other sports as the world fights against the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah had also shared an adorable video of Samaira. In the video, Samaira was seen trying to copy Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action.

Rohit Sharma was supposed to lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the IPL indefinitely as a precautionary measure as the country fights against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains in the IPL. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, Mumbai Indians have won four IPL titles which is the by any team in the cash-rich league.

The right-handed batsman has featured in 188 matches in the IPL and has scored 4,898 runs averaging 31.60 and with a strike rate of 130.82. Rohit Sharma has one century and thirty-six half-centuries in the Indian Premier League.