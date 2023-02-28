India all-rounder Shardul Thakur on Monday got married to Mittali Parulkar in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Several Indian cricketers, including India captain Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, among others, attended Shardul's sangeet ceremony. Several photos from Shardul's wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on social media. Shardul and Parulkar got engaged on November 2021 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The engagement ceremony took place at the Bandra-Kurla Complex with around 57 guests. Taking to social media, Shardul posted some photos from the wedding.

Dhanashree Verma, wife of India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, also posted some photos from the sangeet ceremony.

Notably, Shardul is not part of Team India for the ongoing Test series against Australia.

He will join the team ahead of the three-match ODI series against the Aussies, starting March 17.

India captain Rohit, who attended Shardul and Mittali's sangeet ceremony, has joined the Indian team ahead of the third Test in Nagpur.

India have already secured the Border-Gavaskar trophy and they will now be playing for a record-extending 16th straight series win at home and a guaranteed spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

Leading 2-0 in a four-match series, India are sitting pretty and just need to make one tough decision of choosing between out-of-form K L Rahul and Shubman Gill.

The only hundred of the series, which has been dominated by spinners, has come from the bat of Rohit Sharma. If India get to bat on day one, the conditions will be ideal for the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to pile on the runs.

