India skipper Rohit Sharma has currently taken a break from cricket after the disappointing loss in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia. He then went on to miss the five-match T20I series against Australia, followed by a white-ball series against South Africa. However, on a positive note, the 36-year-old batter and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. To celebrate their special day, Rohit shared some adorable images with Ritika, along with a sweet caption.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit posted a series of pictures with his loving wife and wrote, "Fingers crossed, best partnership for life."

This post by Rohit went viral like a wild fire as many fans showered their love in the comments section. One such turned out to be star batter Suryakumar Yadav as he commented with a heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, Ritika had also shared some pictures with Rohit and wrote, "To the boy who changed my life from the day he walked into it ?? Thank you for being my best friend, my comedian, my favourite human and my home. Life with you is nothing short of magical. Love you @rohitsharma45,"

Speaking about his feeling after India's loss in the World Cup final, Rohit stated that the defeat was "not easy to digest".

"I had no idea how to come back from this. I had no clue what to do. My family and friends kept me going, and kept things pretty light around me, which was quite helpful. It was not easy to digest, but life moves on and you have to move on. Honestly, it was tough and it was not so easy to move on," Rohit had said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians.

He will now return to action from December 26 for the two-match Test series against South Africa.