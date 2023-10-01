India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the finest batters in the cricket world. From playing mammoth knocks to playing one of the most sensible innings, there is hardly anything the star could not do while batting. However, even the best get to face challenges and some even trouble them to a great extent. Rohit, the batter, too has faced such a bowler who has challenged him a lot. The surprising fact is that it is not a bowler from Pakistan or Australia as many would assume, it is rather a former South African pacer - Dale Steyn.

"If a bowler who has ever challenged me and I enjoyed playing against him, then I'll have say Dale Steyn. He is a class player, he got all the skills and I think this is the reason he doesn't miss a bounce and can swing so fast and I think there are very less people who could swing 140+ and I think he was the one who could do it consistently," Rohit told during an interaction with Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

Rohit looked in tremendous form as he took Australian bowlers to the cleaners during India's third ODI match against Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday. He scored 81 runs off 57 balls with the help of 5 fours and 6 sixes.

Rohit alongside some other senior players was rested for the first two ODIs against Australia before making his return for the final game.

On September 28, India named Ravichandran Ashwin as the replacement of injured player Axar Patel.

Advertisement

The Indian cricket team will be playing two warm-up matches against England and Netherlands on September 30 and October 3 respectively before starting its World Cup campaign with a match against Australia on October 8.