Rohit Sharma was appointed as India's ODI and T20I captain on Wednesday. The opening batter, who captained India in the T20Is against New Zealand, will take up the full-time responsibility as India's white-ball captain, taking over from Virat Kohli, from the three-match ODI series in South Africa. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," said BCCI. Reactions came in from all the spheres of the cricketing world as a strong Indian cricket team was announced.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan applauded BCCI's decision to give the limited-overs captaincy in the hands of Rohit Sharma. He wrote:

"Very good decision."\

Very good decision https://t.co/MD9WzFOc5t — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 8, 2021

ICC hailed BCCI's decision to appoint Rohit as captain in the limited over format and called it the "beginning of a new era."

Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma. Beginning of a new era for India men's limited-overs cricket.

Virat Kohli ➡️ Rohit Sharma



Beginning of a new era for India men's limited-overs cricket. pic.twitter.com/5yo9Jdj4U2 — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians wrote:

India's number 45 is all set to lead the Men in Blue in white ball cricket.

' is all set to lead the Men in Blue in white ball cricket. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/btbqDEas0W — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 8, 2021

India's senior selection committee also confirmed that Rohit has replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain for the three-match Test series in South Africa starting on December 26. Rahane, however, kept his place in the squad. Top players like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, who were rested in the two-match home series against New Zealand, expectedly made a comeback to the side.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from 26th December 2021. The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship," BCCI said.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players:Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

BCCI also confirmed that Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Rahul Chahar were sidelined due to injuries.

"The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar," BCCI added.

India are slated to play three Tests in South Africa starting with the Boxing Day Test match in Centurion on December 26 followed by the second and third Test in Johannesburg (January 3) and in Cape Town (January 11) respectively.

The series was originally slated to begin on December 17 but was pushed back due to the rising cases of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, in South Africa.