Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has given Rohit Sharma complete freedom to play his natural game, and the team management is trying to make sure that the star batter remains in a relaxed frame of mind in the ongoing ODI series against England, according to a report by India Today. Rohit did not have a good outing in the first ODI encounter, where he was dismissed by Sam Curran after scoring 11 runs off 21 deliveries. Sources told India Today that Gambhir has asked Rohit to play his natural game and not be weighed down by questions surrounding his future with the ODI World Cup 2027 in focus.

"Rohit has done a lot for this team and the country in white-ball cricket. The coach wants him to play the way he has throughout his career and express himself freely," sources said.

"The way Rohit Sharma has been batting under pressure, it seems clear that he needs a bit of time and mental space rather than constant scrutiny," the source added.

"Players of his calibre often perform at their best when they are free from external pressure and allowed to trust their natural instincts. Instead of overanalysing every innings, it is important to back someone who has consistently delivered for India over the years. A relaxed and confident Rohit Sharma is capable of changing games on his own, and sometimes faith and patience are just as important as technical adjustments."

There has been a lot of chatter over Rohit's future, with some reports suggesting that the team management may look beyond the veterans in the build-up to the tournament. Rohit will be 41 years old when the World Cup begins in 2027.

The report claimed that the team management is of the opinion that complete freedom will allow Rohit to play his best cricket, and Gambhir is looking to 'maximise the impact' that Rohit brings to the game. However, the sources claimed that the current stance is not related to Rohit's future with the national team.

"Nobody knows what the future holds. The focus right now is on the present. The team management wants Rohit to have complete peace of mind so that he can give his best whenever he plays," the source said.

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