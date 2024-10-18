Still about a month to go before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia begins but hype around the high-profile cricketing contest has gained plenty of momentum over the last few weeks. Broadcasters have already started programs around the series, pitting Rohit Sharma's men against Pat Cummins' army. However, a certain section of fans on social media was unimpressed seeing Virat Kohli still being the talk of the town, with regards to the series in Australia, despite Rohit Sharma being the captain of the Indian team.

Even during discussions on TV channels, the primary focus has remained on Kohli, who also has a huge fan following in Australia, courtesy of his heroics on past visits.

Irrelevant even after winning WT20 as captain https://t.co/TjFSakGh2s pic.twitter.com/dWIEopJpfU — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) October 15, 2024

England's Barmy Army, on the other hand, also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), putting Virat under the spotlight.

KOHLI'S COMING!



England vs India. Summer 2025. Five Tests. What more could you want?



Buy tickets online — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 15, 2024

India captain Rohit Sharma had given a glimpse into the team's preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday. Rohit revealed that the team is preparing the next-gen of pacers, while admitting that the chances of veteran seamer Mohammed Shami making the cut for the series are slim.

"It is pretty difficult for us to make a call on whether he will be fit for this series or the Australia series. He recently had a setback - he had a swelling on his knee, which was quite unusual," Rohit told reporters, on the eve of India's first Test against New Zealand, in Bengaluru.

"He was in the process of getting fit, getting close to 100 percent and he had a swelling in his knee. That put him back a little bit in his recovery, so he had to start again fresh. Right now, he is at NCA - he is working with the physios, and the doctors at NCA," he said.