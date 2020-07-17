Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to celebrate Spanish giants Real Madrid's 34th La Liga victory. Rohit Sharma in his tweet wrote, "Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any". On Thursday, Real Madrid defeated Villareal 2-1 to clinch the La Liga title under coach Zinedine Zidane, even as arch-rivals Barcelona lost their game and were out of the race. This is Zinedine Zidane's second La Liga victory as coach of Real Madrid.

Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid @LaLiga @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Pbake4efQq Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 17, 2020

Earlier in the year, Rohit Sharma and his wife had visited Real Madrid's home ground and the Indian batsman had posted about the same on Instagram. In his post, Rohit Sharma wrote, " Thanks @laliga and @ realmadrid for helping me tick this off my bucket list, what a surreal experience. My family and I had a blast. So memorable".

Rohit Sharma and other cricketers from India are on a forced break from cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai Indians captain was supposed to lead his team in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone IPL indefinitely.

Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles under his captaincy which makes him the only captain in the cash-rich league to achieve this feat. Fans will be hoping to see the Indian cricketers in action.