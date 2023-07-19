India's wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan turned 25 years old on July 18, 2023. As the Indian cricket team prepares for the second Test in West Indies, skipper Rohit Sharma was asked what birthday gift he would be giviing to Kishan in the middle of a press confrence. Rohit, as notorious as he his, first asked Ishan about what gift he wanted before saying he has everything. The skipper then went on to ask for a gift from the young star instead.

As Rohit asked "kya birthday gift chahiye bhai tereko (what birthday gift do you want buddy)?", Ishan only laughed. The skipper then said: "Sab to hai bhai (he has everything)".

Then, Rohit said that Ishan should instead give the team a gift by scoring a century in the second Test against West Indies. "Birthday gift tu hamko de bhai, 100 run kar ke (You should give us a birthday gift by scoring a hundred)," Rohit said.



Ishan has been brought into the team as a like-for-like replacement for Rishabh Pant who continues to work towards regaining full fitness after last year's car crash. While KS Bharat also remains a part of the Indian squad in Tests, Ishan's explosive nature of batting currently sees him getting the edge over Bharat.

The wicket-keeper batter would hope to to spend a decent time in the middle to show how productive he can be with the bat for the Indian team. As a wicket-keeper, Ishan still has some work to do.

As for the series, India would look to complete a clean sweep over West Indies by winning the second Test, having beaten the hosts comprehensively in the first match.