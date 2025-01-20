India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a hilarious moments to his fans during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The event was organised by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA). Many former and current Indian cricketers like Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri were in the attendance at the Wankhede. In a event full of music, dance, and many iconic moments from the cricketers, the anniversary celebration became a memorable night for all the fans around the country.

During the event, the likes of Rohit, Ravi Shastri were standing on the stage, when musician and singer Shekhar Ravjiani was requesting them to dance on the famous Bollywood song, "Om Shanti Om."

Meanwhile, Rohit was seen prompting his fellow teammate and batter Shreyas Iyer, who was sitting among the audience, to join them on the stage and shake a leg.

Seeing this, Iyer hilariously denied Rohit's request and then burst out of laughter.

In the same event, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar also danced on the stage with Shekhar. As fans were enjoying Gavaskar's moves, Shekhar went on and prompted Sachin Tendulkar to sing. Fulfilling his request, the 'Master Blaster' sang "Om Shanti Om" for the fans.

The gala concluding evening was graced by Mumbai legends and former and current Indian cricket captains-including Rohit Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, and Diana Edulji.

Mumbai's legendary men's and women's players from both domestic and international cricket, were also present. All echoed the significance the stadium has had in shaping their career and India's overall cricketing journey. The essence of Mumbai's cricketing legacy that produces talented players year-on-year, also came to the forefront in deliberations among the star players.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, sent a letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and its fans, congratulating them on the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium.