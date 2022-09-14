Former India and Karnataka batter Robin Uthappa, who was part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup, has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. He made the announcement on his Twitter handle. "It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all," Uthappa tweeted.

— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise that won the 2021 IPL title and was also an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team that had won the title in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy.

Uthappa scored 934 runs in 46 ODIs for India and also scored 249 runs in 13 T20Is.

One of his most telling contributions in international cricket was a knock of 50 runs in the group match against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup. He returned to hit the stumps in a "bowl out"after the match had ended in a tie. His celebration in which he took his cap off and took a bow remains etched in the memory of Indian cricket fans.

As of now he is the 9th highest run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League, having scored 4952 runs in 205 matches with 27 fifties under his belt.