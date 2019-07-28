 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"India Lost 2 Successive World Cups Under Current Coach": Robin Singh Takes A Dig At Ravi Shastri

Updated: 28 July 2019 22:55 IST

India lost just one match in the World Cup 2019 league stage but crashed out in the semi-finals after losing to New Zealand.

"India Lost 2 Successive World Cups Under Current Coach": Robin Singh Takes A Dig At Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri has been given a 45-day extension following the World Cup 2019. © AFP

India were knocked out of the World Cup 2019 in the semi-finals after losing to New Zealand in a rain-marred match, which was played over two days. Even though India lost just one match in the league stage and finished as table-toppers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the post of head coach and other support staff soon after the World Cup. Former India all-rounder Robin Singh, who has reportedly applied for the post of head coach, took a dig at current coach Ravi Shastri, saying India "lost in the semi-finals of two successive ODI World Cups" under his coaching.

"Under the current coach, India has lost in the semi-finals of two successive ODI World Cups, and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well. Now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side," Robin Singh told The Hindu.

Shastri, along with the other support staff, has been given a 45-day extension following the World Cup in the UK.

On July 16, the BCCI invited applications for the post of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager.

"The current coaching staff of Team India (Senior Men) will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process," the BCCI said in a release.

"Pertinent to note, that the decision of the BCCI for the said position, will remain final and binding," the release, issued by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), added further.

The last date of application is July 30, 2019, until 5 PM IST.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravi Shastri Robin Singh Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final World Cup 2019
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India were knocked out of the World Cup 2019 in the semi-finals
  • India lost to New Zealand in a rain-marred semi-final match
  • Robin Singh took a dig at current India coach Ravi Shastri
Related Articles
Ravi Shastri Complements Virat Kohli, Dangerous To Change Coach, Says BCCI Official: Report
Ravi Shastri Complements Virat Kohli, Dangerous To Change Coach, Says BCCI Official: Report
RM Lodha, BCCI Stunned As CoA Asks Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri To Decide On WAGs Travel
RM Lodha, BCCI Stunned As CoA Asks Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri To Decide On WAGs Travel
Ravi Shastri May Keep His Job As Head Coach: BCCI Official
Ravi Shastri May Keep His Job As Head Coach: BCCI Official
Ravi Shastri Impressed With Kane Williamson
Ravi Shastri Impressed With Kane Williamson's "Composure And Dignity"
BCCI Releases Eligibility Criteria For Next India Coach
BCCI Releases Eligibility Criteria For Next India Coach
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.