Sanju Samson's stunning form in white-ball cricket has once again sparked a major selection debate in Indian cricket. After impressive performances during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, the stylish wicketkeeper-batter has carried that momentum into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, forcing fans and experts alike to ask one big question - should he now replace Rishabh Pant in India's ODI setup? While Pant continues to search for rhythm, Samson has been in blistering touch. Pant has managed 147 runs in seven matches this season, averaging 24.50 with a strike rate of 132.43. His best score remains 68 against Hyderabad, but overall consistency has been missing.

Samson, meanwhile, has looked unstoppable. In seven matches, he has smashed 293 runs at an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 178.65. Most notably, he has already struck two centuries for Chennai this season, underlining his ability to dominate attacks and play match-winning knocks.

The contrast in numbers has only added fuel to the growing conversation around India's wicketkeeper choice ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

The Kerala batter's ODI record is equally impressive. In 16 matches, Samson has scored 510 runs at a superb average of 56.66, including one century and three fifties. His numbers in South Africa are even more eye-catching - 120 runs in just two innings - an important factor considering the 2027 World Cup will be played there.

Pant, on the other hand, has featured in 31 ODIs and scored 871 runs at an average of 33.50, with one century and five half-centuries. In South Africa, he has made 101 runs in three ODIs.

With conditions in South Africa likely to test technique and temperament, many fans believe Samson deserves an extended run.

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing with opinions since Samson's latest IPL heroics. One fan wrote, "How long can you ignore these numbers? Samson deserves a proper ODI run now."

Another said, "Pant is a match-winner, but maybe it's time to let him focus on Tests and bring Samson into ODIs."

A third supporter posted, "Give Samson consistency."

Pant, however, still has his loyal supporters. "People forget what Pant can do under pressure. Class is permanent," wrote one fan. Another added, "One rough IPL patch shouldn't decide international careers."

India's selectors now face a catch-22 situation. Pant remains one of the most explosive wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket and has delivered in high-pressure moments before. But Samson's current form, stronger ODI average, and success in South African conditions make his case impossible to ignore.

With the road to the 2027 World Cup already underway, every ODI opportunity will matter. And right now, Sanju Samson is doing everything possible to ensure his name stays firmly in the conversation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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