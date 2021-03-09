Sachin Tendulkar, who is currently in Raipur with the India Legends squad for the ongoing Road Safety World Series, decided to prank the medical staff during a routine coronavirus test ahead of their match against England Legends on Tuesday. As a member of the medical staff took the nasal swab from the legendary batsman, he screamed, pretending to be in pain. The staff member was taken aback before Tendulkar smiled, revealing he was acting, drawing some laughs from the back.

Watch Tendulkar's prank here:

"I've played 200 Tests and 277 COVID Tests! A little prank to lighten the mood," he captioned the video on Instagram. "Kudos to our medical staff here for helping us to play for a cause!" he added.

After the Road Safety Series was discontinued last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it picked up from where it left off on March 5 this year with India Legends taking on their Bangladesh counterparts.

Set a target of 110, Tendulkar rolled back the years along with opening partner Virender Sehwag as they made short work of the chase, winning the match with 10 wickets and nearly as many overs to spare.

While Tendulkar gave fans a throwback to his playing days with a 26-ball 33 that was studded with five boundaries, it was Sehwag who did the heavy-hitting.

Promoted

The destructive opener smashed Bangladesh Legends all over the park on his way to an unbeaten 80 off 35 deliveries. Sehwag hit 10 boundaries and five maximums as India Legends completed the chase in 10.1 overs.

India Legends will now take on England Legends on Tuesday.