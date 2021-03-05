Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years on Friday with their unbeaten match-winning stand for India Legends at the Road Safety World Series opener against Bangladesh Legends. Sehwag was at his characteristic best, starting off the 110-run chase with a four off the first ball of the innings off Bangladesh veteran Mohammed Rafique. 19 runs came off the first over as Sehwag set the tone for what was about to unfold. Studded with former India players including Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Munaf Patel and Irfan Pathan, India Legends began their tournament with a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Virender Sehwag and 1st ball boundaries. What a story. What a legacy#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/lGddx2Gs8i — AK//check pinned tweet (@rantworld101) March 5, 2021

Sehwag laid into the Bangladesh Legends attack from the word go and smashed 10 fours and five sixes in his knock of 80 not out off just 35 balls.

Tendulkar, at the other end, was more subdued but finished unbeaten on 33 off 26 with five fours.

But the night belonged to Sehwag to tore apart the Bangladesh attack with a flurry of boundaries and sixes.

He drove Rafique for back-to-back fours off the first two balls of the chase and never looked back from there.

Sehwag brought up his 50 off just 20 balls and it was the fastest in the history of Road Safety World Series.

Earlier, R Vinay Kumar, Yuvraj Singh and Pragyan Ojha picked up two wickets each as Bangladesh gave away a good start and were bowled out for 109.

Beside India and Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England and the West Indies are the other teams playing the tournament.