Sachin Tendulkar turned the clock back as he displayed his wide range of shots in a video he posted on Twitter on Friday. Tendulkar posted a video of him preparing for the upcoming Road Safety World Series. In the 14-second video, the Indian batting legend can be seen at the nets and showcasing his wide range of strokes, including an upper cut and a sweep shot. "Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps. Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries," Tendulkar wrote in his tweet.

Hosts India Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in the opening match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday.

Fans flooded Twitter with heart-warming messages for the Indian batting legend as soon as Tendulkar shared the video on the micro-blogging site.

We all are very excited to see you back in action @RSWorldSeries #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/0DypPQyi6f — Sachinist.com (@Sachinist) March 5, 2021

"We all are very excited to see you back in action," a fan wrote.

The Big Day Has Finally Arrived & Life Will Be Great Again



Welcome Back GOD #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #SachinTendulkar #GodOfCricket — V I S H A L (@Vishal_SRT10) March 5, 2021

"The Big Day Has Finally Arrived & Life Will Be Great Again Welcome Back GOD," a user said.

Tendulkar along with Yuvraj Singh and other former Indian cricketers arrived in Raipur for the six-team tournament on Tuesday.

India legends have a star-studded line-up with the likes of Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan opting to feature in the Road Safety World Series.

The tournament features six teams from India, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh.

Other superstars like Kevin Pietersen, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Herschelle Gibbs, Muttiah Muralitharan and Marvan Atapattu will also return to the field.

The semi-finals of the tournament will be played on March 17 and 18 and the final is scheduled to be held on March 21.