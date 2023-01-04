India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a horrific car crash last week, will be shifted to Mumbai from Dehradun for further treatment. Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back. He is currently under observation at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. However, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma has revealed that Pant will be shifted to Mumbai later on Wednesday for further treatments.

"I have been in touch with his mother. We will shift him to Mumbai for further assistance for his ligament tear," Sharma told news agency ANI.

After colliding with the divider, Pant's vehicle got off the road at NH-58 in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district early morning and later caught fire. The Indian player managed to escape the scene by reportedly breaking the window of his car but he still got some severe injuries.

As per the information available to NDTV, Pant hasn't yet started walking properly. Pant is being moved to Mumbai by BCCI's own set of doctors. The positive news from the initial treatment is that the scans on Pant's spine and brain have come out to be fine. However, scans on two suspected ligament tears are yet to be conducted.

A few scans on the wicket-keeper's knee and foot were held back due to pain and swelling. The board is still assessing if he needs surgery or rehab. It also has to be noted that Pant has already undergone a plastic surgery on December 30 to treat lacerative and abrasion wounds.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The BCCI had also issued a statement last week, saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened.

He met with the accident while driving from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

As things stand, Pant is reportedly out of danger and had already been moved to a private suite from ICU. Considering the severity of the accident and the injuries that the wicket-keeper batter has sustained, he will be out of action for a long time.

With ANI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Sourav Ganguly Set To Rejoin Delhi Capitals As Director Of Cricket: Report