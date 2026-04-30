Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is reportedly set to be dropped from India's ODI team amid his struggles in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pant, who is also no longer in the reckoning for the T20I team, could be replaced by Sanju Samson as India's second-choice wicketkeeper-batter. Currently, KL Rahul is leading the race for the primary role. Pant was the second choice during India's last ODI assignment against New Zealand at home in January; however, he was replaced by Dhruv Jurel midway through the series due to an injury.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Samson has leapfrogged Pant as Rahul's backup in the ODI squad, while Jurel remains a contender.

The report added that Samson has attracted the selectors' interest owing to his stunning form with the bat in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, as well as the ongoing IPL.

In his debut season for Chennai Super Kings, Samson has already smashed two centuries, scoring 304 runs in eight matches.

Despite limited opportunities in one-day cricket, Samson's record in the format reflects his class; he has scored 510 runs in 14 innings at an average of 56.67, including one century and three fifties.

With India set to play 20 ODIs in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have firmly set their sights on the marquee event.

India is scheduled to play its next ODI series against Afghanistan starting June 14. Despite his struggles in white-ball cricket, Pant's place in Test cricket remains secure.

In IPL 2026 so far, Pant has scored only 189 runs in eight matches for Lucknow Super Giants at an average of 27, including one half-century.

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