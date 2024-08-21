Team India's star wicket-keeper batsman gave fans a sneak peek into his love for cinema, as he recreated actor Rajinikanth's iconic sitting pose from the film 'Kabali'. Pant - who has made a successful comeback into the India setup after recovering from his horrific car accident - posted a collage, where he is mimicking the same post as the legendary South Indian actor. The post went viral amongst fans, racking up a whopping 600,000 likes in just six hours of being uploaded.

Rajinikanth starred in the movie 'Kabali' in 2016. The movie is about revenge taken by the hero against those who oppressed Tamil labourers in the film. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film was a massive box-office hit. Rajinikanth's iconic pose is perhaps one of the most memorable moments of the film.

Pant revealed his admiration for Rajinikanth, as he dressed up in a regal outfit and recreated the pose. He also captioned it 'Thalaiva', which means 'leader' or 'boss' in Tamil.

When does Pant play next?

Rishabh Pant has had an amazing 2024 on the cricket field. Not only did he recover from his horror accident, he piled up 446 runs in IPL 2024 and then won the T20 World Cup 2024 as India's first-choice wicket-keeper batsman.

Despite not having the best of games during India's tour to Sri Lanka, Pant is still India's leading wicket-keeper batsman candidate across formats. He is expected to play a big role as India host New Zealand and then tour Australia for Tests later in the year.

Pant is going to be one of several Indian stars to play in the Duleep Trophy 2024, which will begin on September 5. Pant was named in India B, alongside India teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar.

Pant recently played the first game of the Delhi Premier League, representing Purani Delhi 6, scoring 35 runs in 32 balls.