Rishabh Pant has been active on social media for quite some time now and keeps on sharing updates on his health and recovery with his fans. The explosive India wicketkeeper-batter has been out of action since December 2022, after he sustained injuries in a horrific car accident. Currently, the 25-year-old cricketer is at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he has been working on his rehabilitation. Talking about social media, Pant has made his debut on the newly launched Threads app on Instagram.

Pant made a fiery entry to this latest trend and gained more than fifty thousand followers on the first day. His first post read, "Let's create a thread for everyone to join in a welcoming way and see. That includes @zuck. And get as many people as possible in the same thread. We all can welcome on the same thread. Let's try this public and respected people make it a big one."

The tread went viral in no time as the fans started interacting and leaving heartfelt comments on it.

Recently, Pant altered his Date of Birth on social media handles to 5th January 2023 which made him a 5-month-old boy. He has changed his birth date which seems to be a move to mark his new life after the accident. This cryptic alteration has reverberated throughout the cricketing world, leaving pundits and fans searching for meaning behind this.

As fans eagerly await further insights, one thing is certain-these alterations have ignited curiosity and intrigue, leaving the world wondering about the motivation behind these enigmatic changes. Not just on Instagram, Pant updated his birth date on other social media accounts too.

Pant is working hard to regain full fitness and remain in contention for the ODI World Cup 2023, the schedule for which was announced by the International Cricket Council last month.