Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from the injuries he sustained in a car accident in December last year, had an interaction with Under-16 cricketers at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is undergoing his rehabilitation at the NCA and keeps on updating his fans regarding his health and recovery through his posts on social media. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared some glimpse of the meeting and even thanked Pant for motivating the budding cricketers.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI shared some photos and wrote, "The boys who are part of the Under-16 high performance camp at NCA Bangalore had the opportunity to interact with Rishabh Pant on cricket, life, hard work and much much more. It was very generous of Rishabh Pant to spare time for interacting with these young boys."

Recently, the 25-year-old cricketer uploaded a video on his Instagram, where he was able to walk without the help of crutches. He could be seen throwing away his crutches and walk without any difficulty.

The video featured Pant with his trainer as he first tried walking with the crutch and then threw them away much to the delight of fans.

Earlier this month, Pant had witnessed the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. He could be seen arriving at the venue in a car and then slowly walked towards the stand. Later, he was photographed watching the match from the stands.

In their opening match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants, the DC team had hung their skipper's jersey No. 17 on the roof of the dug-out as a gesture that he is "always with the team in spirit".

However, an IPL source told news agency PTI that it has been made clear from the BCCI's end that such a gesture seemed a "bit over the top" and was at one level "uncalled for".

