Birthday wishes poured in for Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as he turned 27 on Friday. Pant, who was born on October 4, 1997, recently helped India beat Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. It was his first Test experience after an absence of nearly two years. Pant had suffered a life-threatening car crash in December 2022, suffering multiple injuries. While it seemed initially that he might be sidelined for a while, Pant made a remarkable recovery earlier this year.

He made his on-field comeback during the IPL, before helping India lift the T20 World Cup in June this year. On the ocassion of his birthday, Yuvraj shared a special wish for Pant, highlighting his epic comeback.

"Happy birthday to the comeback king. @RishabhPant17 Work hard and stay your fearless self! Hope the year ahead is one of fulfilment. God bless always," Yuvraj wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Ahead of the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne described Pant as the most "amusing" player in the Indian team.

Pant, who is set to tour Australia for the third time, will look a play a vital role in India's Border-Gavaskar trophy defence, starting with the first Test in Perth from November 22.

Pant played a key role in sealing India's Test series win during the last tour in Australia in 2020-21, and Labuschagne dubbed him a 'funny' guy, but lauded him for playing the sport in the 'right spirit'.

"The one I always find the most amusing is Rishabh Pant. He's always funny, (has) a great laugh, and plays the game in the right spirit," Labuschagne told Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be aiming for their fifth consecutive Test series win against Australia, besides making it three in a row Down Under.

