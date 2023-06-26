Rinku Singh enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. He smashed four half-centuries and took Kolkata Knight Riders across the line on numerous occasions. However, KKR failed to make it to the Playoffs as they could get only six victories out of 14 matches and finished in the seventh spot on the points table. The biggest highlight of the season was when Rinku smashed five back-to-back sixes off Yash Dayal's delivery and took KKR to victory in a last-ball thriller against Gujarat Titans.

Rinku's performances in IPL 2023 have earned him praise from all corners, and even KKR co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has become a fan of the southpaw.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan took part in a Q&A session with his fan. During the session, a fan asked him to describe Rinku in one word.

"#AskSRK One word about KKR KA BACCHAAAAA Rinku Singh?" the fan asked.

For this, SRK came up with a golden response.

"Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!!," SRK replied.

Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!! https://t.co/kyyKr4dJhy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

With India set to take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series in August, reports have emerged that Rinku might earn his maiden India call-up for the tour.

India have already named their squads for the Test and ODI series against West Indies. The five T20Is will be played after the conclusion Tests and ODIs.