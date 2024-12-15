Prithvi Shaw once again came under a lot of fire after he failed to score big for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. While Mumbai ended up clinching the trophy quite easily, Prithvi was dismissed for 10 off 6 deliveries. It has been a tough year for Prithvi after he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction and he finished the tournament without a single 50+ score. Prithvi started his innings well but was dismissed early by Tripuresh Singh. Users on social media were not happy with his failure and they were quick to express their disappointment.

Prithvi Shaw rightly went unsold at the auction. No fitness. No fielding. No discipline. Cameos at best with the bat. — Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) December 15, 2024

Mumbai leaned on their collective batting strength to subdue a spirited Madhya Pradesh by five wickets to clinch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday. Mumbai were stretched on more than one occasion during the chase of 175, a target MP built around skipper Rajat Patidar's fluent unbeaten 81, on a slightly tacky pitch, but eventually they reached 180 for five in 17.5 overs.

Prithvi Shaw isn't even trying to prove the owners of IPL teams wrongpic.twitter.com/zBftxSHjFg — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) December 15, 2024

This was Mumbai's second SMAT title after winning it for the first time in 2022, while MP's wait for a maiden trophy prolonged to another season.

After a brief period of lull, Suryakumar Yadav (48, 35b, 4x4, 3x6) reactivated his run-making ways and added 52 runs for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37, 30b, 4x4).

It helped Mumbai to recover from the early dismissals of Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer, both of them falling to rather causal shots.

At 129 for five in 14.4 overs, Mumbai needed 46 runs but any worries were soon eased by the big-hitting Suryansh Shedge (36 not out, 15b, 3x4, 3x6) and Atharva Ankolekar (16 not out, 6b, 2x6) who knocked off the remaining runs without much fuss in a little over three overs.

Earlier, Patidar shone brightly while hammering his fifth fifty of this tournament.

The right-hander, who was retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, entertained an over 15,000-crowd, who backed him and MP to the hilt, with twinkling shot-making.

In fact, Patidar singlehandedly held the MP innings together as the next highest was a 23 by Shubhranshu Senapati.

(With PTI inputs)