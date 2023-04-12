Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has lashed out at the Indian pacers for getting injured too often. It is worth noting that the Indian pace department has been constantly dealing with the injuries to players. Some star pacers like Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah have been struggling to recover properly. Shastri pointed out that recurring injuries to fast bowlers is frustrating for both -- the BCCI and the franchises. He added that the pacers need to make sure that they recover properly before making a comeback.

"In last three-four years, there are quite a few who are permanent residents of the NCA. Soon they will get a resident permit there too. It's not a good thing at all. It's unreal. You are not playing that much cricket to be injured again and again. You can't play 4 matches on the trot. What are you going to the NCA for?" said Shastri on ESPNcricinfo ahead of the CSK vs RR game in IPL 2023. He was discussing the injury of CSK pacer Deepak Chchar.

Not only the senior men's national team of India, but also the Indian Premier League has been impacted by the injury to pacers for the past few years.

"If you are going to come back and in three matches you are back there. Make sure you get fit and come once and for all, because it's damn frustrating not just for the team, the players, the BCCI, the captains of the various franchises. I can understand a serious injury but every fourth game when someone touches his hamstring or someone touches his groin, you start to think what are these guys training. Some of them don't play any other cricket. It's ridiculous," added Shastri.