India celebrates its 74th Republic Day on Thursday and the cricket fraternity took to social media to extend their wish on the momentous occasion. Star India batter Virat Kohli, who played a crucial role in India's 3-0 ODI series sweep over New Zealand, took to Twitter and shared a video of the Indian flag. Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, also extended his wishes on Twitter. "Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind," Shastri captioned a photo of the Indian flag.

"Wishing everyone a happy Republic Day. Proud of our glorious Nation today, tomorrow & forever!" batting great Sachin Tendulkar posted.



"Happy Republic Day to all that are part of this amazing nation," India all-rounder Hardik Pandya captioed an image on Twitter.

India batter KL Rahul, who recently got married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, also extended his wishes.

"Wishing a very Happy Republic Day to all. May our nation continue to progress and prosper together as one," Rahul tweeted.

"Happy Republic Day everyone! May the tricolour always fly high. Jai Hind," veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik captioned a photo of the Indian flag.

"Happy Republic Day," India pacer Umran Malik captioned a post.

India celebrates its Republic Day every year on January 26 as it was on this date in the year 1950 that the country adopted its constitution.

