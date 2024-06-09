Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat against United States in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan suffered a mini batting collapse and their fast bowlers also looked a bit off-form as they slumped to a loss in Super Over. Following the match, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam was asked by a journalist that whether the loss was an 'upset' or USA played 'extraordinary' cricket. It seemed like Babar did not understand the question properly and he went on to say that he was 'upset' with the result. The video of the answer has gone viral on social media with many cricket fans commenting on it.

Reporter : it is Upset , or they played Extraordinary.



Babar azam : Yes I am upset pic.twitter.com/AQQgYJDr3u — Akshay Mishra (@Msd183or91) June 8, 2024

"Yes we are. I am upset. We are not playing good in all three departments. We are better than that. In the bowling, we are not taking taking wickets in the first six overs. In the middle overs, if your spinner is not taking wickets, its puts pressure on us. After 10 overs, we made a comeback but I think the way they finished the game in the super over, credit to US," Babar replied in the post-match press conference.

Reporter: Should we call it an upset or did the USA play extraordinarily well?



Babar Azam: Yes, I am upset!



Well, English might not be his first language, but at least we know how he feels!pic.twitter.com/RefflE29yw — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) June 8, 2024

Pakistan will next face India in a much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Sunday. Both teams have not played a bilateral series in nearly a decade due to political tensions. As a result, when the two teams face each other in international tournaments, it is a huge occasion for cricket fans.

India won their first match against Ireland by 8 wickets with Rohit Sharma slamming a brilliant half-century and the fast bowlers producing a disciplined display. However, the pitch at the New York venue came under a lot of criticism with several experts even calling it 'dangerous' for the cricketers.

The ICC recognised the challenges faced by the players and said that they were trying to 'remedy' the situation ahead of the India vs Pakistan encounter.