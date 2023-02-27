Where will the 2023 Asia Cup happen? That is the question that is raging in the Asian cricket circles. The Asia Cup was initially allotted to Pakistan and was scheduled in September this year but BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, had announced last October that India will not travel to Pakistan. After that announcement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that If India don't travel for Asia Cup, Pakistan may not travel for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Since then, there have been meeting but no clear solution has been reached. India spin great Harbhajan Singh has given his opinion on the issue.

"I think the BCCI is right. We shouldn't be sending our team to Pakistan. Even recently, some firing happened next to Karachi stadium. You don't want to send your team to a place where anything can happen at any time. Any place which can be a security issue for players shouldn't be considered." Harbhajan told Indian Express.

According to a report in news agency PTI, in a possible solution to the Asia Cup logjam, Pakistan may remain the host and India could be offered to play its matches in the UAE where some games will be held, according to sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In such a scenario, the UAE will also host the final if India qualifies for it, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source.

An emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was held in Bahrain on February 4 at the behest of PCB chief Najam Sethi after the continental body released its itinerary and Pakistan wasn't named the hosts of the tournament.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

The Noida Academy That's Changing Lives Through Basketball