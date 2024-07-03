All-rounders Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag, and pacer Tushar Deshpande opened up on their maiden Team India call-ups ahead of the T20I series during the tour of Zimbabwe, starting on July 6 onwards. The first match of the five-game series will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at the same venue, which will host all five games. After India reached Harare, in a video posted by the BCCI, Abhishek, who had a breakthrough IPL 2024 season with 484 runs, said that he received a call from Punjab teammate Shubman Gill, who also happens to be the captain on the tour, after his selection.

"I received a call from Gill after the selection, I felt very good. Before my interview, when I reached home, my parents were giving interviews. I felt proud. Ever since I started from day one, I had the dream of playing for India. I knew if I kept working hard I would get an opportunity but did not know I would go outside India, to Zimbabwe. This feels like a reunion," said Abhishek.

Parag, who bossed the IPL with his batting and emerged as the third-highest run-getter with 573 runs in 16 matches, including four half-centuries, hilariously said that he feels so excited about playing for India that he misplaced his passport and phone.

"Ever since I was a kid, it was a dream to travel like this. Though we play matches, but traveling, wearing Indian clothes, is a dream. It is a new team, almost, a lot of new and old faces. Ever since I was a kid, I dreamt of it. There will be a special connection with Zimbabwe," said Parag.

Tushar said that the feeling that he is travelling with Team India is slowly sinking in.

"The firsts are always special as we all say, same for me because playing for the country is very special. Travelling with the team, and getting to know them is important. The fun we have during travels is also important," he concluded.

BCCI on Tuesday announced the addition of opener Sai Sudarshan, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma and pacer Harshit Rana as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe, as the T20 World Cup winning players' departure was delayed from Barbados due to Hurrican Beryl, making them unavailable for the initial games.

Originally slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series starting Saturday, July 6, the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad before departing for Harare.

India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande.

Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Series against India: Sikandar Raza (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.

India's squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harshit Rana.

