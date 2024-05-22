Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will face a big test of character as they look to arrest their slide in a do-or-die Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator against an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Wednesday. The Royals, at one stage, had looked set for a top-place finish in the league stage before a string of four defeats and a washout in the last game against KKR resulted in Sanju Samson's side finishing third behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, RCB have sensationally fought their way back from the brink of elimination. After losing seven of their first eight games this season, the team led by Faf du Plessis hit a dream run and finally knocked out defending champions Chennai Super Kings a few nights ago to seal a playoffs berth.

If Rajasthan Royals are coming off four losses and a rained-off game, RCB have notched up six consecutive wins to sound a warning to their rivals that they mean business in the playoffs. But, could rain spoil RCB's stunning run in the league and prevent them from reaching the Qualifier 2?

What happens if RCB vs RR Eliminator Gets Washed Out?

According to Rule 13.7.3 in the IPL 2024 Match Playing Conditions, an extra 120 minutes or two hours are available to finish a match because of rain delay. The rule was in place even for league-stage matches. But, in playoffs, the Reserve Day option is also available, meaning there will be an additional day in place for the Eliminator between RCB and RR.

"For the play-off matches, in addition to the extra time referred to above, there may be reserve days (on which an incomplete play-off match shall be completed)."

Unlike previous editions of the IPL, there's a Reserve Day in place for all playoffs matches this season, including the final which will be held on May 26.

It also has to be noted that on the reserve day, the match will be played from the start.

But, if no play is possible even after the option of Reserve Day is explored, with the organisers failing to conduct even a Super Over, in such a case the team that finished higher in the league stage will go through. Hence, it's advantage Rajasthan Royals if the Eliminator gets washed out entirely.

With PTI inputs