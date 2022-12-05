Rawalpindi Test: Anderson, Robinson Star On Day 5 As England Beat Pakistan By 74 Runs
Pakistan began the fifth and final day on 80-2 after being set a target of 343 for victory, but Ollie Robinson and James Anderson took four wickets apiece to dash the home team's hopes.
England bowled out Pakistan for 268 runs in Rawalpindi Monday to win the first Test by 74 runs. Pakistan began the fifth and final day on 80-2 after being set a target of 343 for victory, but Ollie Robinson and James Anderson took four wickets apiece to dash the home team's hopes. Spinner Jack Leach dismissed last-man-out Naseem Shah in fading light as the tailenders nearly held out for an improbable draw.
Anderson (4-36) and Robinson (4-50) were the chief wicket-takers for England, while Ben Stokes and Leach took one each.
The win gives England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second Test starting in Multan on Friday.
Scores: England 657 and 264-7 dec; Pakistan 579 and 268.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)