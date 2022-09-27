India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday shared a video of his rehab from the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru. The southpaw had undergone a knee surgery and is currently in the process of recovery. In the video shared by him, Jadeja could be seen walking with crepe bandage on his right knee. The player takes small steps with extreme care during the walk to make sure he doesn't put too much pressure on his injured leg.

Watch the video here:

Ravindra Jadeja will miss T20 World Cup due to his knee injury. He was neither a part of India's three-match T20I series against Australia nor will he be part of the white-ball games against South Africa that follow.

Ravindra Jadeja's absence from the Indian squad had come as a big blow to the side but Axar Patel's rise has kept things balanced for the team.

Axar, who was included in the team as a like-for-like replacement for the injured Jadeja, impressed everyone with his bowling during the three-match T20I series against Australia, ending as the leading wicket-taker. He claimed a total of 8 wickets in the series, five more than the second-best.

Meanwhile, India defeated Australia 2-1 in the T20I series. Australia had won the first game by 4 wickets before India bounced back with a 6-wicket win to level the three-match series 1-1.

The third and deciding game went down to the wire in which India emerged winners by a 6-wicket margin.