Indian cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a top performer in the Test series against West Indies but the veteran star was rested for the white-ball series. It was the perfect chance for him to take a vacation and it looks like he is having a good time in United States. In a video posted by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja can be seen hitting the dance floor and grooving to local music. He is currently on vacation with his family and the caption accompanying the video read - “When life gives you Mondays, vibe like JADDU! #WhistlePodu #Yellove”.

Meanwhile, a brilliant 67 from Nicholas Pooran eclipsed a maiden international half-century from Tilak Varma as West Indies edged their way to a dramatic two-wicket win over India in the second T20I against West Indies in Guyana on Sunday.

India struggled to 152-7 after winning the toss and batting first and, in spite of Pooran, appeared to be heading for victory when West Indies lost four wickets for three runs to slip to 129-8.

However, tailenders Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein kept their cool and slogged the winning runs to see the West Indies home with seven balls to spare.

"We always knew it was going to come down to how we batted against spin," said West Indies captain Rovman Powell.

"It shows cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties."

After winning Thursday's opener in Tarouba by four runs, West Indies take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

(With AFP inputs)