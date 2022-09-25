Deepti Sharma ran Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end for backing up too far in the 44th over and as a result, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led defeated England in the third and final ODI by 16 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. This mode of dismissal has always garnered polarising views and as soon as Deepti ran out Charlotte Dean, several cricketers came out criticising the Indian spinner.

Soon after, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also started trending on Twitter. It is important to note that Ashwin who was then playing for Punjab Kings, then called Kings XI Punjab, had run out of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in the same manner during the 2019 IPL. Ashwin was then criticised by several cricketers for not maintaining the "spirit of the game".

Seeing that he was trending on Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06."

Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 24, 2022

It is important to note that earlier this month, the ICC announced certain changes to the playing conditions.

Regarding "running out of the non-striker", the ICC stated: " The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run out' section."

Dean, who was the last England wicket to fall, was devastated, walking away in tears after shaking hands with the Indian players.

She had walked in with the score at 65/7 as England chased 170, and put on a 38-run stand with skipper Amy Jones. Even after Jones was dismissed, Dean kept going and even as Kate Cross fell to the retiring Jhulan Goswami, she kept England's hopes alive.

But Deepti's run-out meant India gave Jhulan Goswami a winning farewell match and also a historic series sweep.