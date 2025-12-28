India vs Sri Lanka 4th Women's T20I Live Score Updates: India Invited To Bat First By SL
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I Live Updates: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Having already clinched the series, the India women's cricket team aim to move closer to completing a whitewash. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is 3-0 up after winning the first three games. India opener Shafali Verma is in terrific form, having scored 157 runs in three matches. In bowling, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur are leading the attack with four wickets each to their names. (Live Scorecard)
Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India Women, says that they were going to bat first anyways. Adds that this is the perfect series for them to test out all the players in the squad. Mentions that they are batting for the first time, but she doesn't want to put any number on it and they will see how it plays out. Says that Jemimah Rodrigues is not well and Kranti Gaud has been rested for this game. Informs Arundhati Reddy and Harleen Deol comes in the team.
Chamari Athapaththu, the skipper of Sri Lanka Women, says that they have batted in the first three games, and chasing becomes a bit easier with the dew coming in later on. Mentions that they have to be at their absolute best and says that anything under 140 will be a good total to chase. Informs that they have made a couple of changes as Inoka Ranaweera and Malki Madara are out with Rashmika Sewwandi and Kawya Kavindi coming in for them.
India Women (Playing XI) - Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol (In place of Jemimah Rodrigues), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy (In place of Kranti Gaud).
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI) - Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushini Nuthyangana (WK), Malsha Shehani, Nimasha Meepage, Kawya Kavindi (In place of Inoka Ranaweera), Rashmika Sewwandi (In place of Malki Madara).
TOSS - Finally, the coin lands in favour of Chamari Athapaththu in this series and Sri Lanka Women have elected to BOWL first.
For Sri Lanka Women, the tour has been tough going, and they are currently sitting without a win in this series with room for improvement as they aim to salvage pride in these last couple of matches. While the Lankan batting unit has struggled to convert starts into big scores, Hasini Perera has offered some resistance at the top and captain Chamari Athapaththu will be eager for a match-defining innings. Kavisha Dilhari has chipped in with useful breakthroughs with the ball, but Sri Lanka will be hoping for a collective performance to test the dominant Indians in this game. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
India Women have been in commanding form, leading the series 3-0 and will be eying for a whitewash. The Indian batting has been powered by explosive knocks from Shafali Verma, who has racked up big scores, including 79 not out in the third T20I, and consistent contributions from the experienced Harmanpreet Kaur. With bowlers like Renuka Singh Thakur, who picked up a four-wicket haul in the third game and Deepti Sharma wreaking havoc, India's all-round strength has been evident throughout the series.
Hello and a very warm welcome to all the cricket lovers joining us for the build up of today's exciting fourth Women's T20 International between India Women and Sri Lanka Women in the five-match series on this bright Sunday evening. After three dominant displays from the hosts, all eyes are locked on the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where India will look to continue their winning momentum.
... MATCH DAY ...
Three games into the series, it has been one-way traffic, with India proving far too strong for Sri Lanka. Despite a change of venue from Vizag to Thiruvananthapuram, the fortunes have remained the same for the visitors, with familiar issues resurfacing once again. The story so far has been repetitive. India have won the toss, opted to bowl, restricted Sri Lanka to modest totals, and then chased comfortably without fuss. Despite Chamari Athapaththu’s calls for positive intent, the Sri Lankan batting has lacked the firepower to truly challenge India’s bowling attack. Athapaththu herself is yet to produce a defining innings in the series, which has only compounded the visitors’ troubles. She will need to lead the batting charge, with players like Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani and Harshitha Samarawickrama batting around her, if Sri Lanka are to pose any sort of challenge. The batting struggles have left the bowlers with too much to defend, and they have had little answer to Shafali Verma, who, for two games in a row, has made light work of the chase. For India, the series-sealing win marked a milestone, as Harmanpreet Kaur claimed her 77th victory as captain, moving past Meg Lanning to become the most successful skipper in women’s T20Is. With the ball, the experienced duo of Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma stood out, with Deepti becoming the joint highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is alongside Megan Schutt on 151 wickets. With the series sealed, India are likely to ring in a few changes to their personnel with next year’s T20 World Cup in mind. If Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss for the fourth game in a row, they may even choose to bat first and give themselves the challenge of setting a total and defending it later. Can Sri Lanka finally conjure up a fight and make a contest of it, or will India continue their dominance? We shall find out.