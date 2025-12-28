India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 4th T20I Live Updates: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Having already clinched the series, the India women's cricket team aim to move closer to completing a whitewash. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is 3-0 up after winning the first three games. India opener Shafali Verma is in terrific form, having scored 157 runs in three matches. In bowling, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur are leading the attack with four wickets each to their names. (Live Scorecard)

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malsha Shehani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani.