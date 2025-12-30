India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, 5th Women's T20I: With an aim to register clean sweep, the Indian women's cricket team will take the field in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram tonight. The hosts lead the series 4-0 after winning all the four matches that have taken place so far. The focus will be on Shafali Verma, the leading run-scorer in the series, and Smriti Mandhana, who broke the world record of fastest 10,000 runs in Women's international cricket in the previous match. Deepti Sharma will also be in spotlight as she needs only one wicket to become the individual leading wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She is currently tied at 151 wickets with Australia's Megan Schutt. (Live Scorecard)