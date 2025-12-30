India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, 5th Women's T20I: Deepti Sharma Eyes World Record, India Aim To For Clean Sweep
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, 5th Women's T20I: India aim to clean sweep Sri Lanka in the five-match series.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, 5th Women's T20I: With an aim to register clean sweep, the Indian women's cricket team will take the field in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram tonight. The hosts lead the series 4-0 after winning all the four matches that have taken place so far. The focus will be on Shafali Verma, the leading run-scorer in the series, and Smriti Mandhana, who broke the world record of fastest 10,000 runs in Women's international cricket in the previous match. Deepti Sharma will also be in spotlight as she needs only one wicket to become the individual leading wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She is currently tied at 151 wickets with Australia's Megan Schutt. (Live Scorecard)
On a record-breaking night that saw India register their highest women’s T20I total, Sri Lanka also posted their best score of 191 in the format. After three disappointing outings, they finally produced the kind of batting performance skipper Chamari Athapaththu had been calling for, with the captain leading from the front. That effort will give the batting unit much-needed belief going into this game. While the bowling attack endured a tough evening, the young group will be better for the experience as they look to finish the tour on a positive note. Stick around for the toss and team news.
It was the Shafali-Smriti show that powered India to 221, before the bowlers did enough to seal the win. On a night where 412 runs were scored, Vaishnavi Sharma stood out for her composure with the ball, and if not for a few lapses in the field, she might have finished with more than two wickets. From the 15-player squad, the 17-year-old left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Kamalini G is the only player yet to feature and could be in line for a debut, while Jemimah Rodrigues, who missed the previous game due to illness, remains a doubt.
Hello, and a warm welcome, folks! We have arrived at the final game of Sri Lanka’s tour of India. The scoreline reads 4-0 in favour of the hosts, but after showing little improvement across the first three matches, Chamari Athapaththu’s side were far more competitive in the fourth T20I and will take confidence from that performance heading into this one.
A five-match T20I series, yet Sri Lanka Women must feel as though they've been stationed in India for far longer than planned. The series is all but done and dusted at 4-0, and the scale of the defeats has turned this tour into a bruising reality check for the Lankans as they plan for the T20 World Cup. After limp totals of 121, 128 and 112, the visitors finally showed some resistance in the fourth game with 191, their highest total in T20Is, only for the result to remain stubbornly unchanged. Sticking to the familiar script of being put to bat first throughout the series, Sri Lanka eventually got their chance to chase in the last game, but a towering target of 222 proved a climb too steep. They fell short, though they can take comfort in the fact that they have never been bowled out in the series. The bigger picture, however, is far less flattering - listless batting, miserable bowling and the fielding best described as forgettable. There is a glaring lack of fight, planning, and execution, all highlighting a massive gulf in quality. The long-standing overdependence on Chamari Athapaththu has once again been exposed, and with even she underperforming on this tour, the Islanders have looked worryingly below par. For India Women, this series has been a stress-free rehearsal at best. After chasing down targets in the first three games with a combined 121 balls to spare, they finally had the opportunity of batting a full 20 overs, a slight tweak in the victory template, if nothing else, and they notched up their highest total in T20Is. Now eyeing a 5-0 clean sweep, India will take the field one final time as a united group before dispersing to their respective Women's Premier League franchises. Anything apart from an Indian win would be a real shock, the sort of result that would perfectly capture 2025, a year that has delivered one surprise after another.