India batter Shreyas Iyer's participation in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, remains an uncertainty, according to a source. The 30-year-old has been out of action since suffering a serious spleen laceration during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. Shreyas, India's ODI vice-captain, is currently at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for further assessment of his recovery.

On Sunday, media reports claimed that if Shreyas's recovery goes as planned, he is likely to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai on January 3 and 6, before linking up with the Indian team in Vadodara ahead of the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis.

However, a BCCI source told NDTV that Shreyas's participation in the three-match ODI series, as well as the Vijay Hazare Trophy games, will depend on whether the batter can cope with the physical rigors of a 50-over game following abdominal surgery.

'Shreyas Iyer has started skill training this week. He is in good shape. But will have to assess his ability to field in a 50 over game before putting him back in the park. Depending on how he pulls up, and his participation in Vijay Hazare will be decided.' a BCCI source to NDTV.

Shreyas suffered a serious spleen laceration while attempting to take a diving catch off Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey. Subsequent scans at a hospital in Sydney revealed internal bleeding that required immediate hospitalization and intensive care.

He underwent a minor surgical procedure to control the bleeding and was closely monitored by local medical specialists in Australia and India, including the Indian team doctor, before his condition improved and he flew back home.

Mumbai is scheduled to play Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh on January 3 and 6, respectively, in Jaipur.