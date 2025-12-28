India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I LIVE Streaming: India face Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team has not even given a chance to its Lankan counterparts to compete in this five-match series, which currently stands 3-0 in favour of the hosts. It is evident in the fact that India, who chased in all three preceding matches, have not batted more than 14.4 overs, not lost more than three wickets, and never faced a target in excess of 129.

The primary credit-holders for that overwhelming success are Indian bowlers. Seasoned spinner Deepti Sharma took four wickets across two matches, and Renuka Singh equalled that feat in a single match at the Greenfield Stadium on Friday.

India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I will take place on Sunday, December 28.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I live telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 4th Women's T20I will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website.

With agency inputs