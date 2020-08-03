Ravichandran Ashwin's legendary decision to ‘Mankad' Jos Buttler has come back at him in many ways. A social media post made a pointed reference to Ashwin's stand on the issue, as Australia's Mitchell Starc did not ‘Mankad' England's Adil Rashid during the 3rd One-day International in Manchester. A Twitter user brought it to Ashwin's attention by tweeting “Please learn something @ashwinravi99. This is how you play the game”, and attached a screenshot from the ODI where Starc is seen warning Rashid to stay in his crease. Ashwin's response was measured. “I believe in fighting the good fight but wait till the day after and I will get back to you on this. I would like to give a day to myself,” he said.

I believe in fighting the good fight but wait till the day after and I will get back to you on this. I would like to give a day to myself. https://t.co/2LJufUNAnX — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) September 16, 2020

This is not the first time that this issue has cropped up ahead of IPL 2020. Earlier, Ashwin's Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had said he would not allow ‘Mankading' in the team. Ashwin had responded saying he had an “interesting chat” with Ponting on the subject.

Ashwin turns 34 on Thursday and he decided to have the day to himself before getting back to the debate on the controversial topic.

While running a batsman out at the non-striker's end in within the laws of the game, many consider it as against the spirit of cricket.