An interesting incident took place during the toss for the Asia Cup final as former India head coach Ravi Shastri did not interact with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. After India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl, Shastri, the presenter, had a word with him regarding the team combination and their strategy. However, he stepped aside when it was Agha's turn. Thereafter, it was former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis who discussed the same with Agha.

Shastri and Younis conducted the toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains separately after PCB's request to Asian Cricket Council to keep a neutral presenter for the title clash.

This move by Shastri and Waqar left many fans shocked as they took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed disappointment.

Drama At Toss: India's Suryakumar Yadav refused to talk to Pakistan's Waqar Younis and later Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also didn't talk to India's Ravi Shastri. So, both teams sent representatives for their captains at the toss. 2 people hosted the Toss today! pic.twitter.com/rFxbKJGR3U — Sumit (@shriramjibhakt) September 28, 2025

The gentleman's game has turned into BJP's game. pic.twitter.com/X8dOyIJeTP — junaiz (@dhillow_) September 28, 2025

It's an absolute mockery of the gentleman's game, all because small men in big offices want to fool their own people. pic.twitter.com/TxnIEE0Cnx — junaiz (@dhillow_) September 28, 2025

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai, as he was ruled out of the summit clash due to a niggle. Rinku Singh replaced him the playing XI, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh were replaced by Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be playing with the same team.

"Hardik misses out due to a niggle, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana also miss out. Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh come in," Suryakumar said at the toss.

Hardik had been under doubt to play in the title clash after suffering from cramps during the Super Over win over Sri Lanka on Friday. Ahead of the title clash, he wasn't seen warming up with the team and his non-involvement is a big blow to the Indian team.

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

(With IANS Inputs)