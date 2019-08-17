 
"Privilege And Honour," Says Ravi Shastri After Reappointment As India Coach

Updated: 17 August 2019 16:05 IST

After being retained as the head coach of Team India, Ravi Shastri said that he is privileged and honoured to be part of the Indian team setup.

Ravi Shastri was retained as the head coach of Indian cricket team on Friday. © AFP

Ravi Shastri was reappointed as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team on Friday. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy announced their decision in a press conference in Mumbai. Shastri was picked over New Zealand's Mike Hesson and Australia's Tom Moody to continue at his position. After being retained as the head coach, Ravi Shastri spoke to the BCCI, where the 57-year-old said that it is an "privilege and an honour" to be a part of the Indian team setup.
 
"I first like to the CAC; Kapil, Anshu and Shantha for having the faith in me to continue for another 26 months. It's a privilege and an honour to be a part of the Indian team setup," Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying by BCCI.tv.

Shastri further mentioned that he believes that this team has the capacity to leave a legacy that no other team has left in the past.

"The reason why I came in was that I had the belief in this team that they could leave a legacy that very few teams have left behind in  years to come," Shastri added.

India's fielding has improved immensely in the last few years. Speaking on what he expects from the side, Shastri said that the endeavour is to make this team the best fielding side in the world.

"Over the last four-five years, the biggest improvement has been the fielding and the endeavour is to make this team, the best fielding side in the world," Shastri said.

Notably, the support staff will be picked on August 19 and the CAC has asked the BCCI to include them in the selection process.

Highlights
  • Ravi Shastri said endeavour is to make Indian team the best fielding side
  • Shastri was retained as head coach of Team India on Friday
  • Shastri's tenure will end with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India
